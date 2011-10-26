Oct 26 LPL Investment Holdings Inc (LPLA.O),
the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer, on Wednesday said
increased commissions, management fees and an influx of new
brokers led to a sharp increase in its third-quarter earnings
and revenue.
Net income in the period rose 39 percent to $36.4 million,
or 32 cents a share, from $26.1 million, or 26 cents, in the
year-earlier period. Most other brokerages reported declines in
assets and income for the quarter, reflecting steep declines in
stocks and other markets.
The Boston company's quarterly revenue rose 16 percent to
$882.9 million, driven by higher commission revenue and
management fees collected on a growing pool of assets.
Excluding certain charges and other items, LPL said it
earned 46 cents a share, exceeding the average analyst estimate
of 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
"Our performance this quarter illustrates the resiliency of
our business model and our ability to produce strong results
during challenging economic conditions," LPL Chief Executive
Mark Casady said.
LPL provides technology, clearing and other services to the
country's largest network of independent, self-employed
brokers. It has been the landing place for hundreds of brokers
fleeing Wall Street firms in search of more autonomy, higher
payouts and fewer conflicts of interest.
The firm added 782 net new advisers during the twelve
months ending Sept. 30, increasing broker ranks 6.5 percent to
12,799.
In the third quarter, LPL took in a net $3 billion of new
advisory assets, which generate fees regardless of trading
activity. That boosted total advisory assets 12 percent to
$96.3 billion from a year ago.
Total advisory and brokerage assets fell 7.2 percent to
$316.4 billion from the end of June, partly due to volatile
market conditions.
