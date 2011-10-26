(Recasts lead; Adds comments from conference call)

By Joseph A. Giannone

Oct 26 LPL Investment Holdings Inc (LPLA.O), the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer, posted rapid growth in revenue, client assets and earnings as it benefits from the continuing flow of advisers leaving Wall Street firms.

LPL provides technology, clearing and other services to an army of self-employed brokers.

LPL added 139 net new advisers during the third quarter, ahead of its 100 target. In 12 months, the firm added 782 net new advisers, increasing broker ranks 6.5 percent to 12,799.

That growth was one factor contributing to a 39 percent jump in third-quarter profit to $36.4 million, or 32 cents a share, from $26.1 million, or 26 cents, a year-earlier.

Excluding certain charges and other items, LPL earned 46 cents a share, just above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 45 cents.

"They beat our estimate. More importantly, the company's strong recruiting bodes well for future quarters as they bring more advisers into the tent," said Macquarie Securities brokerage analyst Ed Ditmire, who rates LPL shares "neutral."

LPL has amassed the biggest independent brokerage through recruiting and takeovers of rival brokerages. Recently the firm has turned its sights on firms that can expand products and services for its brokers, such as retirement planning.

There is no urgency to do a deal, Casady said, but compelling deals may hit the market in the next 18 months.

"First you saw properties in distress, then you had those that were near-train wrecks," he said in a conference call. "The really interesting ones are about to come on the market, really nice businesses where they wanted to recover first."

LPL is keen on adding new capabilities, such as firms with expertise in retirement planning, bank relationships or insurance. It is less likely to merge with another independent broker-dealer, which would only add scale.

Traditional full-service brokerages for years have been losing advisers and customers to independents, like LPL, or to registered investment advisers.

Casady predicts several factors will help that trend continue, if not accelerate.

"Retention packages (at the big firms) are starting to wear down. You have management changes, independents with financial issues or transactions -- that tends to stir up the pot," Casady said. These "tailwinds" hill increase the flow of recruiting candidates considering LPL, he said.

LPL's integration of UVEST, an earlier acquisition, to its brokerage platform added 22 advisers during the most recent period, but is expected to result in 100 departures during the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone