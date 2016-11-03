BANGKOK Nov 3 LPN Development Pcl,
Thailand's biggest condominium developer, on Thursday posted a
nearly 70 percent plunge in quarterly net profit, hit by lower
revenue and weak margins as the sector is grappling with weak
demand in a sluggish economy.
LPN said a drop in purchasing power due to rising household
debt and tighter loan-approval norms for home buyers by
financial institutions had impacted its business.
The company, a leader in the middle- to lower-end
condominium market, posted a net profit of 309.5 million baht
($8.86 million) for the July-September quarter, versus 1.01
billion baht a year earlier, while sales tumbled nearly 60
percent to 2.46 billion baht.
Net profit margin fell to 12.56 percent from 16.74 percent
as no new project was completed and handed over in the third
quarter and the company booked revenue from outstanding projects
that were completed in the first six months, LPN said.
The company expects to book sales and backlog of 4.5 billion
baht from two projects in the fourth quarter when it plans to
launch three new projects, it said in a statement.
Analysts said LPN's third-quarter profit could be the lowest
in 2016 but its earnings growth should remain weak on
expectations of low backlog for next year.
In a separate report, LPN said it expected the sector to
launch 15,000 new condominium units in the fourth quarter, down
slightly from a year earlier as developers delay the launch.
In the first nine months of this year, the overall number of
new condominium launches fell 5 percent from a year earlier.
Thailand's consumer confidence dropped in October after
three months of gains, due to concerns about a recovery in
domestic and global economy and low commodity prices, a
university survey showed.
($1 = 34.9400 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)