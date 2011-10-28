* Proceeds to be used to repay debt, pay dividends

* Will list shares on NYSE under symbol 'LRE' (Follows alerts)

Oct 28 LRR Energy said it expects its initial public offering price to be between $19-$21 per share.

The Houston-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May to raise up to $281.8 million in its offering.

The company, which was formed by affiliates of Lime Rock Resources to operate and acquire oil and natural gas properties in North America, said it will use part of the proceeds from the offering to repay debt and pay dividends.

LRR Energy said it has received approval to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LRE'. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)