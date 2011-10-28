* Proceeds to be used to repay debt, pay dividends
* Will list shares on NYSE under symbol 'LRE'
(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 LRR Energy said it expects its initial
public offering price to be between $19-$21 per share.
The Houston-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission in May to raise up to $281.8 million in
its offering.
The company, which was formed by affiliates of Lime Rock
Resources to operate and acquire oil and natural gas properties
in North America, said it will use part of the proceeds from the
offering to repay debt and pay dividends.
LRR Energy said it has received approval to list its shares
on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LRE'.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)