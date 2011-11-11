* IPO prices at $19 vs $19-$21 range -underwriter

Nov 10 LRR Energy LP LRE.N priced its initial public offering at the bottom of the expected range on Thursday, according to an underwriter.

The company sold 9.408 million units for $19 each, raising about $178.8 million. It had planned to sell units for $19 to $21 each.

LRR has oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. As of March 31, the company had about 30.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to the company's IPO prospectus.

Wells Fargo lead the underwriters on the IPO; shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "LRE." (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)