Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 LS telcom AG
* Says order backlog as of June 30 amounted to eur 43.9 million (previos year: eur 48.3 million)
* Says 9m revenue eur 24.94 million versus eur 24.93 million year ago
* Says 9m ebit of eur 1.31 million versus eur 4.67 million year ago
* Says 9m consolidated net income amounted to eur 444 thousand (year ago eur 3.65 million)
* Says expects for full fiscal year slight increase in sales and positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)