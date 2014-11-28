Nov 28 LS Telcom AG :

* Preliminary FY revenue 36.23 million euros versus 37.92 million euros year ago

* Preliminary FY EBIT 2.19 million euros versus 5.71 million euros year ago

* Preliminary FY net income 1.07 million euros versus 3.82 million euros year ago

* Says to propose dividend of 0.10 euros per share

* Says expects to increase revenue and EBIT in next fiscal year at least on a moderate level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)