BRIEF-Vericel Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
Nov 21 LSB Industries Inc : * Receives air permit from Arkansas department of environmental quality for
expansion of El Dorado facility * Expect to commence construction at El Dorado facility immediately * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Dish network corp- plans to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results