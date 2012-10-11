Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 LSB Industries said its third-quarter results were "adversely affected" by lower-than-expected production at its main ammonia plant and additional expenses at its El Dorado, Arkansas facility.
The company, which makes chemical products for the mining, agricultural and industrial markets, said problems at its Pryor, Oklahoma facility prevented it from reaching the targeted production rate of about 600 tons per day.
"Total ammonia production during the third quarter was ... 50 percent lower than our targeted rate," the company said.
The third quarter was also hurt by lost profits and extra expenses at its El Dorado, Arkansas facility following an explosion in May which destroyed the direct strong nitric (DSN) acid plant, LSB said.
The company said revenue for the third-quarter topped $180 million. It reported revenue of $176.8 mln in the year-ago quarter.
LSB is expected to report third-quarter results on or about Nov. 6.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.