* LSE, Deutsche Boerse, ICAP among worst hit

* Analysts sceptical over tax implementation (Adds details, quotes, share prices)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Aug 17 Shares in European banks and leading financial services firms fell sharply on Wednesday after French and German leaders failed to placate markets concerned about the euro zone debt crisis and rekindled plans for a financial transaction tax.

Shares of those firms involved in trading stocks and other securities fell, with London Stock Exchange down 3.6 percent, Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE down 6.3 percent and NYSE Euronext down 6.2 percent.

Inter-dealer broker ICAP was also hit, down 3.6 percent, while the STOXX Europe 600 Financial Services index and Banks index were among the top sectoral fallers, down 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

However, some analysts said the sell-off was overdone especially as the tax -- proposed by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel -- could face stiff opposition from other euro zone members and financial institutions, which have already suffered heavy losses from their exposure to bonds issued by the currency bloc's peripheral countries.

"We doubt that a financial transaction tax (especially on derivatives) will be introduced in the Eurozone as it will damage the local financial industry (and tax base) without doing any good," analysts at Silvia Quandt said in a note. (Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson and David Brett in London and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)