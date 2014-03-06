LONDON, March 6 MTS, the electronic fixed-income
trading platform majority-owned by the London Stock Exchange
(LSE), has agreed to acquire U.S.-based corporate and
emerging markets bond trading platform Bonds.com.
Under the terms of the deal, which is awaiting stockholder
and regulatory approval, MTS will acquire all Bonds.com's
outstanding shares for about $15 million, an LSE spokeswoman
told Reuters on Thursday.
"This transaction enhances MTS's position as a global
provider of fixed-income trading platforms ... (It) will enable
us to meet the ongoing industry and regulatory drive for greater
transparency and efficiency in fixed-income markets, through a
competitive and cost-effective platform," MTS Chief Executive
Jack Jeffery said.