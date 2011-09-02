BRIEF-Shire Plc responds to U.S. Federal Trade Commission civil action
* Shire plc says responds to u.s. Federal trade commission civil action
LONDON, Sept 2 The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) has made a bid for a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper said the bid values Europe's last remaining independent clearing house at about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
The move is seen as raising the stakes in the battle between the LSE against Markit, a UK post-trade services group, for control of the prized asset.
Earlier this year the LSE denied it was in talks with LCH.Clearnet following speculation in media reports that it had been one of a number of exchanges, including NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), that had made a bid for the European clearinghouse. [ID:nLDE74S07M]
The LSE was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Shire plc says responds to u.s. Federal trade commission civil action
Feb 7 Deutsche Bank AG's investment banking chief Jeffrey Urwin is in talks to leave the role, and the bank is in discussions to name finance chief Marcus Schenck to run the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 7 Bank of America Corp will open 50 to 60 new branches over the next year, Dean Athanasia, co-head of its consumer banking unit, said during a question and answer session on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.