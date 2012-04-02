* LSE expects to close LCH.Clearnet deal in Q4
* LSE says offer has won backing of vast majority of
shareholders
LONDON, April 2 The London Stock Exchange (LSE)
closed in on completing its takeover of European
clearing house LCH.Clearnet on Monday, saying the $1 billion
deal had won the approval of the majority of shareholders and
was expected to close in the fourth quarter.
The LSE said its offer had been accepted by parties
representing more than 60 percent of LCH.Clearnet's share
capital, and that it had received proxy votes representing
around 85 percent also backing the deal.
Last month, the British exchange said it planned to take up
to 60 percent of the clearing operator, offering shareholders 20
euros per share, which values LCH.Clearnet at 813 million euros
($1.1 billion).
The deal is seen as crucial for LSE Chief Executive Xavier
Rolet, whose attempt to scoop up Canadian peer TMX fell
through last year.
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)