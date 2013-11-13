UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
FRANKFURT Nov 13 There may only be four or five major stock exchange operators worldwide in the future, with just a couple based in Europe, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange has told a German newspaper.
"I hope that Britain will be home to one such global player," Xavier Rolet told Handelsblatt newspaper in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Thursday.
Rolet said the need to cut costs and the challenge of dealing with increasing regulation were factors driving the need for consolidation in the sector.
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.