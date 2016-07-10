July 10 Deutsche Boerse AG is considering lowering the approval threshold for its merger with London Stock Exchance Group Plc to 60 percent of shareholders from 75 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Boerse is concerned that the tender offer, launched for its shares as part of the deal, could fail to get more than 75 percent of its stock by the Tuesday deadline, the Journal said, citing the people. (on.wsj.com/29xqHa1)

A final decision on whether to reduce the minimum threshold will be made Monday morning, the WSJ reported.

London Stock Exchange Group said on July 7 that the U.S. and Russian authorities had approved the $27 billion merger. EU regulators are yet to approve the deal.

On July 4, LSEG shareholders voted to approve the deal, hoping it can go through despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Deutsche Boerse has also asked its shareholders to back the deal in a postal vote that closes on July 12.

Neither company was immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The merger, if approved by the shareholders and cleared by other regulators, will create the world's biggest exchange by revenue, forecast to be 4.7 billion euros this year from stock, bond and derivatives trading, indexes, market data, and clearing and settlement. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)