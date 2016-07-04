July 4 Shareholders of London Stock Exchange Group Plc approved a plan to merge with Deutsche Boerse to create a European exchange giant, the British company said on Monday.

LSE, which along with the German exchange has vowed to press ahead with the merger despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union, said more than 99.89 percent of votes cast at a shareholder meeting were in favour of the deal.

