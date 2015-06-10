LONDON/HONG KONG, June 10 The London Stock
Exchange has struck a deal with securities firm Haitong
Securities to promote Chinese flotations on London
markets, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Under the memorandum of understanding, the two groups will
embark on a range of moves, including helping Chinese investors
access the LSE's capital markets, and developing renminbi
exchange traded funds tracking Chinese securities.
The companies will also look at opportunities for
co-operating on new index and derivatives products.
There are currently 57 Chinese companies listed in London,
of which only eight are on the main market.
"As China's capital markets gradually open up, an increasing
number of Chinese enterprises are seeking overseas development,"
said Wang Kaiguo, chairman of Haitong Securities.
Earlier this week top bourse officials said that China
offered better growth prospects for stock and derivatives
exchanges as making money in mature western markets becomes
tougher due to overcapacity.
Haitong is China's second largest brokerage by assets,
behind CITIC Securities, and is among the country's top
underwriters for initial public offerings (IPO).
The securities firm last month raised $4.2 billion from a
group of seven investors to increase its margin finance and
other lending business. That followed a series of share sales by
Chinese brokerages, banks and insurers in Hong Kong set to make
2015 the busiest year for the financial services sector there
since 2010.
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Elzio Barreto in Hong
Kong; Editing by Mark Potter)