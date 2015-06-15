HONG KONG, June 15 London Stock Exchange
said on Monday it has received approval from Securities and
Futures Commission to allow Hong Kong trading firms to become
members of the LSE.
The LSE membership will allow Hong Kong trading firms direct
access to Europe's most liquid and international markets, LSE
said in a statement. The connection further boosts the financial
ties between the UK and Greater China and gives Hong Kong stock
trading firms access to London Stock Exchange's derivatives
market, it said.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Umesh Desai; Editing by Richard
Pullin)