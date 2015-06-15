HONG KONG, June 15 London Stock Exchange said on Monday it has received approval from Securities and Futures Commission to allow Hong Kong trading firms to become members of the LSE.

The LSE membership will allow Hong Kong trading firms direct access to Europe's most liquid and international markets, LSE said in a statement. The connection further boosts the financial ties between the UK and Greater China and gives Hong Kong stock trading firms access to London Stock Exchange's derivatives market, it said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Umesh Desai; Editing by Richard Pullin)