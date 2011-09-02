(Adds comment, context)
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Sept 2 The London Stock Exchange
is in talks to buy its main clearing house LCH.Clearnet, a deal
that could snatch the prized European asset from under the noses
of data vendor Markit and exchange rival Nasdaq OMX
The LSE, which failed two months ago to buy Canadian
exchange operator TMX Group , said on Friday "it is
currently in discussions with LCH.Clearnet regarding a possible
transaction," adding the talks are "at an early stage".
The statement came just three months after LCH.Clearnet,
which is majority owned by its clients, said it had received
approaches about a sale.
The LSE said in late May it was not in talks with
LCH.Clearnet over a deal, while Nasdaq OMX and
over-the-counter derivatives specialist Markit, working in
partnership with NYSE Euronext , were linked to a deal.
A takeover would make sense for the LSE because it differs
from most of its top exchange rivals in not owning its main
clearing house and would reposition the exchange at a time when
clearing is a key focus for European regulators.
The LSE already owns Italian clearing house CC&G, a business
it inherited through its 2007 acquisition of Borsa Italiana, but
LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet is keen to diversify the
business and grow the group's clearing revenue.
"LSE want part of the action but probably don't want to be
in a bigger group with NYSE and Markit. Also CC&G doesn't
represent a key channel for them otherwise in clearing," said
the head of trading at a large investment bank in London.
(Editing by David Holmes)