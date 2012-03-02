By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 Transatlantic stock
exchange NYSE Euronext stands to gain whether or not its
rival the London Stock Exchange snatches up hotly
contested clearing house LCH.Clearnet - given that NYSE is LCH's
biggest shareholder.
LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet entered exclusive talks to
buy LCH.Clearnet, the bourses's main clearing provider, in
September.
But analysts have argued NYSE should look afresh at LCH
after its planned merger with Deutsche Bourse collapsed last
month, and speculation mounted this week with the LSE seemingly
no closer to a deal as its LCH talks entered their sixth month.
NYSE could use its powerful position as a 9-percent
shareholder in LCH.Clearnet to stall the LSE deal, to muscle in
on it, or to take the money from a sale and use it to set up its
own rival clearing business.
"Given NYSE Euronext is LCH's largest shareholder, it would
be crazy to think they have not looked at the LCH," said Peter
Lenardos, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
Both exchange groups have seen recent merger attempts
collapse: Deutsche Boerse's bid for NYSE Euronext failed in
February when it was blocked by European competition regulators,
and the LSE's attempt to scoop up Canadian peer TMX collapsed
last year after shareholders nixed the deal.
The terms of the LSE's bid for LCH have not been disclosed,
but it was reported to be offering 1 billion euros ($1.34
billion) for 51 percent of LCH - or 21 euros a share - nearly
double a bid by data vendor Markit of 12 euros a share.
CRUCIAL STAKE
Clearing houses sit between trading firms, acting as a
central counterparty that reimburses companies on losses
resulting from the default of a trading partner, like Lehman
Brothers in 2008 or MF Global in 2011.
Regulators' efforts to make trading safer have made clearing
a fast-growing business, and it is no longer the stolid corner
of the market it once was perceived as.
"I can see why the LSE wants to complete the LCH deal as
quickly as possible and NYSE needs to do something on the
clearing side," said Simmy Grewal, a senior analyst at research
house Aite Group.
A source familiar with the situation said that NYSE was not
in talks with LCH but a possibility might be a strategic
alliance should LCH's talks with LSE fail, this person said.
A NYSE move on LCH would be a blow for the LSE's Rolet who
wants to get a deal done to rebuild credibility after TMX Group.
A spokeswoman for the LSE said: "The Group remains actively
engaged in exclusive discussions with LCH.Clearnet regarding a
potential transaction."
NYSE declined to comment.
One of the main challenges for Rolet is winning over LCH's
98 shareholders, comprising the region's top banks, smallest
commodities brokers and NYSE Euronext.
TOUGH VALUATION
If NYSE decides to sell out to LSE, it might well invest the
90 million euros it would receive as a result to develop its own
clearing business, an area NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan
Niederauer is keen to develop.
It said last year it planned to stop using LCH.Clearnet in
June 2013 for clearing futures, and December that year for
equities, while the LME said in December 2011 it aimed to start
self-clearing - where the exchange clears for itself rather than
using a third party provider like LCH.Clearnet - within two
years.
NYSE Euronext and the LME's departure would potentially make
the LCH less valuable, which makes it harder to price, according
to analysts.
"Limited disclosure and radical changes to LCH.Clearnet's
business model make it extremely difficult to value," said
Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
Perrott estimates the LCH to be worth about 17 euros per
share, well below the reported LSE bid.
LCH is also likely to face competition from new entrants who
are keen to tap regulatory reforms to force the over-the-counter
markets to use clearing, which could affect LCH's market-leading
Swapclear unit.
And even if Rolet does get the deal done, he will still have
to answer to LSE shareholders who will be watching the
exchange's future earnings closely for signs that he was right
to pay over the odds for LCH.Clearnet.
Lenardos said: "LCH.Clearnet makes long-term strategic sense
for the LSE but it's impossible to make a call at this stage
whether this a good deal."
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
