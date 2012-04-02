By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, April 3
LONDON, April 3 London Stock Exchange
boss Xavier Rolet is set to pass a crucial test of his
leadership on Tuesday when shareholders back the takeover of
clearing house LCH.Clearnet, his first major deal.
LSE and LCH.Clearnet shareholders are expected to ratify
Rolet's plan to take up to 60 percent of the clearing operator
with an offer of 20 euros per share, which values LCH.Clearnet
at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).
The partners said on Monday that sufficient LCH shareholders
had already voted by proxy in favour of the deal, meaning LSE
Chief Executive Rolet needs only the approval of his investors
to land the takeover.
"Given the very positive share price reaction to the
announcement it is unlikely there will be any serious opposition
to the LCH deal among LSE shareholders," said Richard Perrott,
an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
The LCH deal, expected to complete in the fourth quarter,
is seen as crucial for Rolet after his attempt to scoop up
Canadian exchange TMX fell through last year after TMX
shareholders opposed the deal.
LCH is also strategically important for the LSE as the
Anglo-French clearing house will boost its clearing revenue
overnight and position the LSE to profit from regulatory changes
in the fast-growing market for over-the-counter derivatives.
Clearing houses work to cut the risk of trading on exchanges
by guaranteeing each side of the transaction, minimising losses
for members if a counterparty goes bust.
"This is a great deal for the LSE and executes on Rolet's
plan to diversify away from cash equities trading and focus
on acquisitions that will deliver higher levels of growth," said
Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
Regulatory authorities in the United States and Europe are
keen to introduce as soon as next year rules to force vast
swathes of the $700 trillion over-the-counter markets to use
clearing, a potentially massive boost for the sector.
LCH.Clearnet's Swapclear is the market-leading service for
clearing interest rate swaps, the largest OTC market, and is
seen by analysts as a prized asset given the regulatory changes
underway.
"LCH is perfectly positioned to profit from the regulatory
move to force OTC derivatives through central clearing," said
Lenardos.
Rolet will be relieved the deal goes through after it was
thrown into serious doubt when the planned mega-merger between
NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse was blocked
by European anti-trust authorities.
NYSE Euronext, which is the largest shareholder and customer
of LCH, was seen as a rival bidder for the clearing house and
could have scuppered the LSE's move or sparked a bidding war,
but Rolet stuck to his guns and a rival bid never emerged.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)