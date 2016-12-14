FRANKFURT Dec 14 The European Commission
continues to have concerns about the planned merger of Deutsche
Boerse and LSE, but to a lesser extent than
three months ago, Deutsche Boerse said.
Deutsche Boerse has received a so-called statement of
objection from the Commission that outlined fewer worries over
the tie-up compared with a first letter sent at the end of
September, a spokeswoman for the German stock market operator
said on Wednesday.
"The list of concerns has gotten shorter," the spokeswoman
said. "We will examine the document in the coming days and
continue our constructive dialogue with the EU Commission."
