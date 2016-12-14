FRANKFURT Dec 14 The European Commission continues to have concerns about the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse and LSE, but to a lesser extent than three months ago, Deutsche Boerse said.

Deutsche Boerse has received a so-called statement of objection from the Commission that outlined fewer worries over the tie-up compared with a first letter sent at the end of September, a spokeswoman for the German stock market operator said on Wednesday.

"The list of concerns has gotten shorter," the spokeswoman said. "We will examine the document in the coming days and continue our constructive dialogue with the EU Commission." (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)