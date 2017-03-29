BRUSSELS, March 29 EU antitrust regulators
blocked the proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse and
the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday as expected,
saying that the deal would have harmed competition because of
the companies' combined market power.
The European Commission said the fifth attempt, three public
and two informal, by the companies to create Europe's biggest
exchange would have created a de facto monopoly in the markets
for clearing fixed income instruments.
"As the parties failed to offer the remedies required to
address our competition concerns, the Commission has decided to
prohibit the merger," European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
London Stock Exchange set the stage for a veto after
rejecting a regulatory demand to sell its MTS Italian trading
platform.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)