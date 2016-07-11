FRANKFURT, July 11 Deutsche Boerse on Monday lowered the minimum acceptance threshold among its shareholders for the planned merger with London Stock Exchange Group to 60 percent of its capital from 75 percent previously.

Due to the amendment to the offer, the acceptance period will be extended by two weeks until July 26, 2016, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

London Stock Exchange, whose shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the merger plan, said earlier on Monday the companies were evaluating such a move.

Deutsche Boerse said on Sunday the 75 percent threshold to approve the deal might prove difficult to clear because index funds which hold up to 15 percent of its shares were unable to accept the offer until the minimum level of acceptances has been reached. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)