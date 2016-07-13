(Changes day to reflect statement made on Wednesday, not Tuesday)

FRANKFURT, July 13 Deutsche Boerse has secured backing of the majority of shareholders for its planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, making it easier for additional shareholders to tender their shares.

51.27 percent of the shares have been tendered by 1332 GMT, Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Arno Schuetze)