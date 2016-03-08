FRANKFURT, March 8 Deutsche Boerse
and the London Stock Exchange are targeting cost
synergies of significantly more than 300 million euros ($331
million), once a merger of the two exchanges is completed, three
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Deutsche Boerse and LSE are expected to officially announce
a merger agreement next week, two of the sources said.
"Cost synergies will clearly exceed the 300 million euros
targeted in the Deutsche Boerse - NYSE merger in 2011," one of
the sources said, adding that the reason for this was that
Deutsche Boerse's and LSE's businesses are much more
complementary.
($1 = 0.9062 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies,
Additional reporting by Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Jonathan
Gould)