LONDON May 11 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday he did not have concerns at the
prospect of a German company taking over Britain's London Stock
Exchange Group.
Asked by a lawmaker if he was worried about the $30 billion
deal between Deutsche Boerse and LSE on the grounds
of nationality, Osborne said: "No I am not, and one of the
remarkable things about the UK and by extension the European
Union is that we have benefited enormously from the single
market in financial services.
"Some very large German companies and French companies base
their operations in the UK rather than in Frankfurt.... I think
the company itself has said that the 'topco' would be located in
the UK. Britain's strength has always been as a centre of
European as well as global finance."
Deutsche Boerse and LSE announced in February they were in
talks to create the world's biggest exchange by revenue.
