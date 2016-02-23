FRANKFURT Feb 23 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are exploring a possible merger, company and financial sector sources said on Tuesday.

The talks are at an early stage, a person familiar with the matter said.

The LSE declined to comment. Deutsche Boerse was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in both exchange operators turned positive on the news, with Deutsche Boerse shares up around 3 percent and LSE trading almost 6 percent higher at 1315 GMT. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Noor Zainab Hussain in London; Editing by Maria Sheahan)