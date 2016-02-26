LONDON Feb 26 The chief executive of the London
Stock Exchange, Xavier Rolet, is to retire after a
planned merger with German rival Deutsche Boerse that
will see the combined firm have its main listing in the British
capital.
The group would be a UK Plc domiciled in London, but would
also be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the firms said
in a statement on Friday, and would have headquarters in both
cities.
Governance of the firm would be split between executives
from both the LSE and Deutsche Boerse, with Deutsche's Carsten
Kengeter assuming the role of CEO, with Donald Brydon as
chairman and David Warren as chief financial officer. Brydon and
Warren are both currently with the LSE.
Given a British vote on European Union membership in June,
the firms said a joint committee had been set up to advise on
the implications of vote to leave.
The firms also said they expect a "significant opportunity"
for revenue synergies after the deal and would set out further
synergies in due course.
