Feb 23 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Tuesday it was in "detailed discussions" about a potential merger with Deutsche Boerse AG.

Deutsche Boerse shareholders would hold 54.4 percent of the combined company and LSE shareholders the rest under the terms of the potential deal, the LSE said in a statement.

Reuters reported the possible merger earlier on Tuesday, citing company and financial sector sources. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)