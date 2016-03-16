METALS-Copper slides to 3-month low as geopolitical tensions weigh
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BERLIN, March 16 The German government would welcome efforts aimed at a merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange if they led to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial centre, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.
"The shape of the European stock exchange market is important for Deutsche Boerse and if their efforts would lead to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial hub, the German government would welcome it," Seibert told reporters.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
ABUJA, April 12 Nigeria's lower house of parliament has set up a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the award of oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245, the committee chairman said on Wednesday.