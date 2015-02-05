LONDON Feb 5 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday it would sell Russell Investment, the asset management arm of the Frank Russell Co which it acquired for $2.7 billion last year.

LSE said in a statement on Thursday it was launching a sale process, after already having received a number of expressions of interest in the unit.

Reuters reported in January that LSE was planning to sell the investment management unit for about $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)