LONDON, Sept 10 London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday that its shareholders have approved the company's planned $2.7 billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and investment management firm Frank Russell.

Almost all of the group's investors who voted backed the deal, which is being part-funded by a $1.6 billion rights issue, at a general meeting held on Wednesday. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Pravin Char)