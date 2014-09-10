(Refiles to amend story slug)
LONDON, Sept 10 London Stock Exchange Group
said on Wednesday it sees an encouraging pipeline of
companies seeking to raise capital on its markets.
In a trading update the bourse said that revenues from
trading of stocks and bonds were higher year-on-year in August
and that its FTSE index business and LCH.Clearnet, the clearing
house in which it has a majority stake, performed well last
month.
The statement covers a shorter period than usual because the
exchange group gave a financial update last month when it
unveiled the details of a $1.6 billion rights issue that is
helping to fund a takeover of U.S. index compiler Frank
Russell.
LSE shareholders are meeting later on Wednesday in
connection with the deal, worth $2.7 billion in total, that will
help the bourse build a much larger footprint in the U.S.
