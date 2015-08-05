(Corrects paragraph 1 to say profit after tax, not pretax profit, rose 21 percent)

Aug 5 London Stock Exchange Group, Europe's oldest independent bourse, said profit after tax for the first half rose 21 percent, aided primarily by robust growth in its global indexes business FTSE-Russell.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana, MillenniumIT, Russell Investments and the London Stock Exchange, said the period saw positive underlying results in its information services products, capital markets and Italian post trade divisions.

The 214-year-old exchange group said it would pay an interim dividend of 10.8 pence, up from 9.7 pence last year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)