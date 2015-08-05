(Corrects paragraph 1 to say profit after tax, not pretax
profit, rose 21 percent)
Aug 5 London Stock Exchange Group,
Europe's oldest independent bourse, said profit after tax for
the first half rose 21 percent, aided primarily by robust growth
in its global indexes business FTSE-Russell.
The company, which owns Borsa Italiana, MillenniumIT,
Russell Investments and the London Stock Exchange, said the
period saw positive underlying results in its information
services products, capital markets and Italian post trade
divisions.
The 214-year-old exchange group said it would pay an interim
dividend of 10.8 pence, up from 9.7 pence last year.
