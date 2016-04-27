LONDON, April 27 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
, which has agreed a merger with German peer Deutsche
Boerse, reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on
Wednesday, aided by growth at its FTSE Russell, capital markets
and clearing units.
The company, which owns Borsa Italiana as well as the London
Stock Exchange, said revenue rose 8 percent to 358.9 million
pounds ($522.4 million) in the first quarter ended March 31,
beating company supplied average estimates of 350.1 million
pounds.
LSEG reiterated the "compelling" logic of its deal with
Deutsche Boerse.
($1 = 0.6870 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)