LONDON Jan 27 The London Stock Exchange comfortably beat analysts' revenue forecasts for the last quarter of 2011, reporting a 17 percent rise in income to 196.3 million pounds ($308 million) boosted by interest on short-term loans to Italian banks.

The British exchange beat a revenue forecast of 180.8 million pounds, with treasury income from its Italian clearing house of 33.5 million pounds, against forecasts of 26.6 million.

The LSE's main capital markets business earned 68.9 million pounds, compared with a forecast of 69.8 million pounds, while the group's data services group made 52.8 million, versus 44 million from a consensus of analysts.

Its Italian clearing house CC&G, like other clearing providers, offers short-term liquidity to its clients and this unit has benefited in recent months from increased demand from Italian banks. ($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) (Editing by Erica Billingham)