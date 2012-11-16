* LSE said group profits flat at 217.2 mln stg
* Exchange revenue up 7pct to 349.8 mln stg in first half
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Nov 16 The London Stock Exchange said
its profit was flat at 217.2 million pounds ($345 million) for
the first half of the year as a rise in income from its clearing
unit offset a slowdown in trading across the exchange's main
European markets.
The British exchange group said on Friday its
adjusted operating profit for the six months to the end of
September was 217.2 million pounds compared with 214.3 million
pounds last year.
The LSE said in an emailed statement a 19-percent fall in
capital markets revenue to 129.7 million pounds was partly
offset by a 25 percent improvement in net treasury income, to
68.1 million pounds, from its clearing business.
Group revenue rose 7 percent to 349.8 million pounds,
boosted by the acquisition of the FTSE index business late last
year.
"Good performances, business wins and development of new
initiatives have characterised another busy period for the
Group," said Xavier Rolet, the chief executive of the LSE Group.
The LSE needs regulatory clearance to complete before the
end of this year the acquisition of clearing house LCH.Clearnet,
part of a strategic move to boost clearing and derivatives
profits.
The LSE's takeover, which has been backed by both sets of
shareholders, values LCH at 813 million euros ($1.04 billion)($1
billion).
"We remain focused on realising operational and integration
efficiencies, developing growth opportunities and progressing
our transaction with LCH.Clearnet," Rolet said.