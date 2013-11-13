LONDON Nov 13 The London Stock Exchange
reported a 6 percent rise in profits in its fiscal first half,
in line with analysts' expectations, supported by an uptick in
capital raising on its markets.
Adjusted operating profit for the six months to the end of
September was 229.9 million pounds ($366.17 million), versus
217.2 million pounds a year earlier.
A consenus of 11 analysts polled by the exchange had
predicted that figure.
The LSE said the amount of new capital raised on its markets
had increased 114 percent to 16.3 billion pounds.
Group revenue, including the contribution from clearing
house LCH.Clearnet which it acquired earlier this year, rose 44
percent to 504.2 million pounds, compared with 349.8 million
pounds in the same period last year.