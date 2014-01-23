LONDON Jan 23 The London Stock Exchange
said on Thursday income in the third quarter rose 48 percent,
with all business divisions seeing revenue growth in the period.
The LSE said income for the three months to December rose to
308.9 million pounds ($512.26 million) from 208.9 million the
previous year.
Revenue across all the exchange's business divisions -
capital markets, post trade, information services and technology
- were higher, with capital markets a particular bright spot.
Capital markets turnover rose 21 percent as the number of
new share issues nearly doubled and stock and fixed income
trading volumes improved, the company said.
The company added it expects to see further capital raising
activity in the fourth quarter of its financial year. UK and
Italian cash equity trading and Italian derivative trading was
running ahead of the same period last year, which would feed
through to its post trade division, it said.
Shares in the FTSE 100 company, which have risen
more than 40 percent since June, closed at 1,854 pence on
Wednesday.