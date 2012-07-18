* Quarterly total revenue up 10 pct to 209.5 mln pounds
* Capital markets down 15 pct to 67.5 mln pounds
* Information services up 68 percent to 75.3 mln pounds
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, July 18 The London Stock Exchange
expects the slow trading that has hurt revenue in its
markets unit to persist in the short term, offset by the newly
acquired FTSE index business that helped it to hit quarterly
growth targets.
The British exchange posted a 15 percent drop in capital
markets income on Wednesday but still hit forecasts with
quarterly revenue of 209.5 million pounds ($326 million), mainly
due to the FTSE index unit acquired late last year.
"The group has made a good start to the new financial year,
although market conditions have remained weak and the summer
period is expected to be quiet," chief executive Xavier Rolet
said.
The LSE, and rivals such as NYSE Euronext and
Deutsche Boerse, draw revenue from the trades
executed on their markets.
But these firms have struggled to sustain trading revenue
this year as investors have pulled back, daunted by the
relentless euro zone crisis and weakness in the world economy.
Research published on Monday by Berenberg Bank suggested key
trading metrics fell 6 percent year-on-year in June and are down
8 percent year-to-date.
Any further trading slowdown in the coming months will look
more stark by comparison with a particularly busy period last
year, said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg.
"Year-on-year comparisons for European exchanges are set to
get tougher, with a sluggish summer outlook versus tough
comparisons last year as euro zone concerns led to frenzied
trading," he said.
The LSE, like its rivals, has sought to reduce its reliance
on share trading in recent years by investing in functions such
as selling data and clearing services to rivals and clients.
The LSE will see the last quarter's revenue growth as a
victory for the diversification strategy laid out by Rolet when
he took over as LSE Chief three years ago.
"The exchange has done well to position itself away from
commoditising cash equities and towards faster growing
information and post-trade services," said Perrott.
The British exchange said on Wednesday that revenue rose 10
percent to 209.5 million pounds in the three months to end-June,
in line with an analyst forecast of 210.3 million.
Revenue from the LSE's information services business
increased 68 percent to 75.3 million pounds, of which an
estimated 35 million pounds came from FTSE.
This wiped out falls in the LSE's markets business, which
was off 15 percent at 67.5 million pounds, and post-trade
services, which fell 12 percent to 22.8 million.
($1 = 0.6422 pound)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Ruth Pitchford)