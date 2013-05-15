* Full-year revenue up 7 percent to 726.4 million pounds
* Looking to build partnerships with fast-growing exchanges
* Shares rise 6.4 percent
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, May 15 The London Stock Exchange
said it was seeking partnerships with fast-growing exchanges to
boost its revenue, shunning pressure to consolidate further.
Exchanges are looking to buy each other due to falling
trading volumes in an uncertain economic climate and increased
regulation, which are squeezing profits.
The LSE, which earlier this month acquired a majority stake
in London clearing house LCH.Clearnet, is trying to diversify
its revenue and cut costs to protect profits.
Earlier this month Turkey's deputy prime minister said his
country was in talks with the LSE and Nasdaq about a
partnership which could involve it selling a stake in return for
technology support.
"We are always looking to build significant partnerships
with fast-growing exchanges," LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet
told reporters on a conference call, declining to comment
specifically on any talks with Istanbul.
"If and when there is an opportunity to take a small stake
to cement that relationship, this is obviously something we'd
consider," he added.
Technology services are seen as one area, along with
clearing and data, that will help exchanges sustain profits if
trading levels stay low, as expected.
"We are delivering growth to our clients and shareholders
through the growth of our business, not the leveraging of our
balance sheet," said Rolet.
The exchange reduced its operating net debt to 549.9 million
pounds over the last year, from 703 million pounds in 2012.
On Wednesday, the LSE reported a 7 percent rise in full year
revenue to 726.4 million pounds ($1.1 billion). A consensus of
14 analysts polled by the exchange had predicted revenue of 717
million pounds.
Adjusted operating profit fell 3 percent on the previous
year to 430.2 million pounds, although that was above the
consensus forecast of 414.3 million pounds.
"Our industry still has consolidation issues. But the bottom
line is that is not where we are focussing. We will let others
do that. We are focussing on our business," Rolet said.
Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange Inc. last
year sparked another round of consolidation when it agreed to
buy NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, while in February,
Deutsche Boerse denied a report it was in talks with CME Group
Holdings Inc.
The LSE, which was the subject of bid speculation after its
plan to buy the Toronto Stock Exchange collapsed in 2011,
already has several tie-ups in place worldwide.
In January the LSE agreed a technology partnership with the
Lima exchange, and is helping to develop the stock exchange and
capital markets infrastructure in resource-rich Mongolia.
Its 2011 acquisition of index provider FTSE International
helped the LSE increase revenue from information services in the
year to 31 March by 40 percent.
"LSE's diversification strategy is showing its benefits,"
Peter Lenardos, analyst at RBC Capital markets said in a note.
Rolet said the company had already started work on making
cost savings as a result of synergies from the LCH deal.
The LSE's shares, which have risen more than 27 percent
since the start of the year, were up 6.4 percent on the day by
1211 GMT at 1420 pence.