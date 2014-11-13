* Shares up nearly 3 pct at 1110 GMT

* Frist-half revenue rises 18 pct

* Operating profit up 14 pct (Recasts, adds details, share price, CEO comment, analyst comment, links to graphics)

By Clare Hutchison

LONDON, Nov 13 London Stock Exchange Group shares hit an all-time high on Thursday after it reported jumps in first-half revenue and profit and raised its dividend.

The company also said its $2.7 billion acquisition of U.S. index compiler and asset management group Frank Russell - the biggest in its history - would be completed at the end of this year, after having previously said the process could extend into early 2015.

The LSE's share price has risen 26 percent this year, as surging equity markets led to a flood of stock market listings and demand for its index compiling and clearing services shot up. (link.reuters.com/kur43w)

The stock was up 2.9 percent at 2083 pence at 1110 GMT versus a slightly higher UK blue-chip index.

Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said the pipeline for listings remained strong, with Virgin Money's market debut on Thursday likely to trigger more large-cap flotations.

LSE's revenue in the six months to the end of September rose 18 percent to 592.6 million pounds ($934.7 million) and operating profit rose 14 percent to 172.3 million pounds.

All divisions saw revenue growth. Revenue at LCH.Clearnet was up 49 percent, as global regulators push more derivatives trades through clearing houses to make markets safer.

The interim dividend was increased by 4.3 percent to 9.7 pence per share, adjusted to reflect a September rights issue.

Diversifying revenues has been Rolet's main objective since taking the helm of Europe's oldest independent bourse in 2009.

The strategy is aimed at reducing a reliance on stock trading and tapping into faster-growing business such as clearing and exchange traded funds (ETFs) - low-cost funds that provide an alternative to active fund management.

The LSE said the Russell deal, agreed in June , would be completed before the end of 2014- after having said in September it expected it to be completed late in 2014 or early 2015.

It has said the deal will boost earnings in the first full year after it is completed.

Analysts said it should bring down the LSE's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). The LSE has a forward P/E ratio of 18.6, versus Deutsche Boerse's 13.9 and Euronext's 13.3. (link.reuters.com/xur43w)

(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6340 British pound)

