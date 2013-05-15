LONDON May 15 The London Stock Exchange
reported a 7 percent increase in full year revenue to 726
million pounds ($1.1 billion) on Wednesday, driven by its
information services division.
A consensus of 14 analysts polled by the exchange had
predicted revenue for the year ended 31 March of 717 million
pounds.
Adjusted profit before tax fell 5 percent to 380.7 million
pounds.
The LSE, which earlier this month completed the acquisition
of a majority stake in London clearing house LCH.Clearnet, said
it had made efforts to become more efficient and diversify its
business.
"Our industry remains in the middle of widespread structural
change, but the strength and breadth of our business make us
well positioned to benefit from these changes, as well as the
opportunities presented by an improving economic environment,"
it said in a statement.