LONDON May 15 The London Stock Exchange reported a 7 percent increase in full year revenue to 726 million pounds ($1.1 billion) on Wednesday, driven by its information services division.

A consensus of 14 analysts polled by the exchange had predicted revenue for the year ended 31 March of 717 million pounds.

Adjusted profit before tax fell 5 percent to 380.7 million pounds.

The LSE, which earlier this month completed the acquisition of a majority stake in London clearing house LCH.Clearnet, said it had made efforts to become more efficient and diversify its business.

"Our industry remains in the middle of widespread structural change, but the strength and breadth of our business make us well positioned to benefit from these changes, as well as the opportunities presented by an improving economic environment," it said in a statement.