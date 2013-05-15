UPDATE 1-UK's Virgin Money to look at Co-op Bank assets
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.
LONDON May 15 The London Stock Exchange reported a 7 percent increase in full year revenue to 726 million pounds ($1.1 billion) on Wednesday, driven by its information services division.
A consensus of 14 analysts polled by the exchange had predicted revenue for the year ended 31 March of 717 million pounds.
Adjusted profit before tax fell 5 percent to 380.7 million pounds.
The LSE, which earlier this month completed the acquisition of a majority stake in London clearing house LCH.Clearnet, said it had made efforts to become more efficient and diversify its business.
"Our industry remains in the middle of widespread structural change, but the strength and breadth of our business make us well positioned to benefit from these changes, as well as the opportunities presented by an improving economic environment," it said in a statement.
LONDON, Feb 27 New hedge fund Amia Capital, led by the former chief investment officer Antoine Estier at Brazilian financial services group BTG Pactual's global macro fund, has made two new appointments and now employs 12 former BTG staff, according to a source close to the matter.
LONDON, Feb 28Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) said it saw an improving outlook for its expanding U.S. specialty business, as oil exploration costs are falling and it expects President Donald Trump's policies to boost the building sector.