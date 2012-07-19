LONDON, July 19 The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.31 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said that the chief executive of LSE Group, Xavier Rolet, has held a series of informal talks with SGX Chief Executive Magnus Bocker, about a potential merger.

The talks, which are still in their preliminary stages, are focused on the benefits of merging the two exchanges amid continued consolidation attempts in the sector, according to the article published on the Telegraph's website on Thursday.

Banking sources, cited by the Telegraph, said any form of formal offer is still some time away, but market rumours suggested a takeover would be in the region of 13.50 pound per LSE Group share.

A deal combining the two bourses would create the third largest exchange group in terms of trades, behind NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX.

The structure of any potential merger is unclear, but it's speculated that SGX would takeover its British rival because of its larger market capitalisation of 4.4 billion pounds against LSE Group's 2.8 billion pounds.

The talks between the two exchanges were sparked by an initial conversation about launching a so-called 'international board,' allowing trading of the LSE's largest companies on the Singapore bourse, and vice-versa, the article said. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Bernard Orr)