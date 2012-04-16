By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, April 16
LONDON, April 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
(LSE) has become the latest European exchange to hike
the rebates it offers clients trading Spanish stocks, heaping
pressure on the Spanish stock exchange which has started losing
market share this year.
The LSE said on Monday its pan-European trading service,
called Turquoise, will double the rebate on liquid Spanish
stocks from 0.2 to 0.4 basis points for six months starting on
May 1, in a move to attract more business to the system.
Turquoise, which is majority-owned by the LSE, has so far
achieved a Spanish market share of just 0.7 percent.
The hike is nonetheless a challenge to Spanish stock market
Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles, the last major European
exchange to dominate trading in shares in its own domestic
market, and comes as LSE rival Bats Chi-X Europe makes progress
with its Spanish price plan.
"By concentrating liquidity and improving execution quality
for all participants, we are committed to being at the forefront
of the competitive landscape in Spain," Adrian Farnham, chief
executive at Turquoise, said in an emailed statement.
Europe's big stock markets historically held an effective
monopoly over trading in their domestic stocks but this changed
when the European Commission passed new rules to boost
competition among exchanges in 2007.
Since then, low-cost exchanges like Bats Chi-X Europe and
Turquoise, that offer rebates to firms that propose trades and
charge fees to those that complete deals, have taken as much as
a third of trading in British, French and German shares.
But Spain is the last major market where the local exchange
retains the majority of trading in domestic shares, largely due
to technicalities that meant new entrants could not compete
effectively with the incumbent.
These issues were partly addressed last year, when the BME
relaxed rules around the settlement of Spanish shares, leaving
the way clear to new entrants.
Bats Chi-X responded by introducing at the start of this
year its own price promotion, which includes a rebate of 0.3 bps
and free clearing and settlement, in a bid to attract flow from
banks and high-frequency traders.
The Spanish market share of Bats Chi-X Europe, which was
formed by the merger of Bats and Chi-X in November last year,
has grown from less than 2 percent six months ago to 5 percent.
"It looks like we are finally starting to make real progress
in Spain," Paul O'Donnell, chief operating officer at Bats
Chi-X, told Reuters in an interview last week.
The BME remains dominant in Spain, however, with a 92
percent market share, according to Thomson Reuters data, though
this represents an all-time low for the historic bourse.
Traders have welcomed the early signs of competition in the
Spanish equity market because they feel competition keeps fees
down.
Spain is Europe's fourth largest equity market and home to
blue chips such as Banco Santander, Iberdrola,
Repsol and Telefonica.