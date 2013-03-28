* Reports fall in total equity capital raised
* Recovery in London IPO market
* Shareholders approve LCH deal
LONDON, March 28 The London Stock Exchange
said that a resurgent market for new listings was not
enough to stop volumes across its core equity capital markets
businesses from falling, as it confirmed shareholders had
approved its takeover of LCH.Clearnet.
The company said shareholder meetings on Wednesday had given
the nod for the exchange to acquire up to 55.5 percent of
LCH.Clearnet shares, which it has wanted to buy for 328 million
euros ($419 million) in cash to beef up the group's lucrative
clearing and risk management business.
In a pre-close trading update on Thursday, the LSE also said
that total equity capital raised on its markets for the 11
months to Feb. 28 fell to 14.8 billion pounds ($22.37 billion)
from 32.4 billion pounds a year earlier.
However, issuance had picked up since the third quarter amid
an encouraging recovery in the London market for initial public
offerings.
The average daily UK equity value traded was down 15
percent, while clearing volumes fell in line with trading
levels, it said.