LONDON, March 28 The London Stock Exchange said that a resurgent market for new listings was not enough to stop volumes across its core equity capital markets businesses from falling, as it confirmed shareholders had approved its takeover of LCH.Clearnet.

The company said shareholder meetings on Wednesday had given the nod for the exchange to acquire up to 55.5 percent of LCH.Clearnet shares, which it has wanted to buy for 328 million euros ($419 million) in cash to beef up the group's lucrative clearing and risk management business.

In a pre-close trading update on Thursday, the LSE also said that total equity capital raised on its markets for the 11 months to Feb. 28 fell to 14.8 billion pounds ($22.37 billion) from 32.4 billion pounds a year earlier.

However, issuance had picked up since the third quarter amid an encouraging recovery in the London market for initial public offerings.

The average daily UK equity value traded was down 15 percent, while clearing volumes fell in line with trading levels, it said.