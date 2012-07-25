BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Chipmaker LSI posted second-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $6 60 m illion, compared to $50 1 m illion in the year-ago quarter.
LSI's shares rose 1.6 percent to $ 6.17 in after-hours trading, after closing u p 2.36 percent at $6.07 o n the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Noel Randewich)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.