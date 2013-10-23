UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank board to discuss capital hike on Sunday -sources
* Investor says a signal that Deutsche looking to future (Adds comments from fund manager)
Oct 23 LSI Corp reported lower-than-expected revenue for the third quarter as demand for its storage chips fell, sending its shares down about 5 percent in extended trading.
Revenue dropped about 3 percent to $607 million, missing the average market estimate of $611.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income slid to $36.5 million, or 6 cents per share, from $40 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an ajusted basis, the company earned 17 cents per share.
LSI's chips are used in storage devices such as hard disks and flash drives. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
FRANKFURT, March 4 Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will meet on Sunday to discuss plans for a potential capital increase of around 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.